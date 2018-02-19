Police to collect public feedback on involuntary DNA tests

Bangkok – The Justice System Reform Commission (Police Reform) will hold a public forum on the proposed authorization of the police to order DNA tests from criminal suspects without their consent.

Justice Reform Commissioner Manit Suksomjit said that the proposed adjustment to criminal cases processed by the police would authorize investigators to assign physicians or other experts to collect DNA samples from the suspect without requiring their consent in all criminal cases, adding that the change is aimed at helping improve the efficient processing of cases.

The proposed changes will expand the coverage of the practice which is currently limited to suspects in criminal cases that will result in more than 3 years detention, and requires consent from the suspect. The collection of DNA samples will help investigators gain a more complete set of evidence to prove the innocence or guilt of a suspect.

The methods of DNA sample collection are limited to buccal DNA collection in an appropriate manner which causes minimum pain and no harm to the person.

The proposed changes are subject to the processes of a public forum under the constitution. The forum will be held on 20th February 2018 at Centra by Centara Government Complex Hotel & Convention Center in Bangkok.