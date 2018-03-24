Police chief extends condolences to families of bus accident victims

Bangkok – The Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police, Pol. Gen. Chakthip Chaijinda, has extended condolences to families of those killed and injured in a bus accident in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

A double-decker bus crashed in Wang Nam Khiao district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Wednesday night (March 21st), killing 18 people and injuring 32 others.

The Royal Thai Police Spokesman, Pol. Col. Krissana Pattanacharoen, said the national police chief has instructed law enforcement officials in all areas to beef up safety measures on public transport, as the Songkran festival is approaching.

He also stressed the importance of providing first aid for people injured by road accidents and the transfer of patients in a timely manner, as they are essential in saving people’s lives.