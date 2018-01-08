Police chief confirms continued efforts to bring Yingluck back to Thailand

Bangkok – The national police chief has confirmed that efforts continue to have former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra extradited back to Thailand.

Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, Pol. Gen. Chakthip Chaijinda, said that his deputy, Pol. Gen. Srivara Ransibrahmanakul, has been working on the extradition of Ms. Yingluck to face all charges in relation to her malfeasance in the loss-ridden rice subsidy program.

Pol. Gen. Chakthip’s comment was made after a photograph of Ms. Yingluck recently emerged from overseas and was widely shared on social media.

The national police chief said that Pol. Gen. Srivara has been on top of the investigation, while acknowledging that Ms. Yingluck’s latest photo suggests that she has been living in London, England.

He said that the eventual extradition of the former PM is to be done in accordance with the law although he declined to answer reporters’ questions about Yingluk’s current whereabouts and about the extradition treaty between Thailand and England.