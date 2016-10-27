Police chief asks alleged lese majeste offenders to live abroad

National police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaichinda said on Wednesday that he is willing to pay for the air fares for those who insult or defame the Monarchy to leave the country to live overseas.

The national police chief alleged that these people were organized and acted as a team. But police knew who they are and have taken legal actions against some of them while the others are being kept under close watch.

He disclosed that police have about 20 lese majeste cases under investigation, with arrest warrants being issued on eight cases and four other cases are being tried in court.

As for alleged lese majeste cases which took place abroad, he said that the Thai Interpol had coordinated with their counterparts abroad to help investigate the cases.