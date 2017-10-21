Police caution sellers of merchandise with HM the late King’s image

Bangkok – The Royal Thai Police says printing images of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej or the Royal Crematorium on articles of clothing for sale is considered extremely inappropriate and should not be done.

Police have already discovered instances of such activity and reminded sellers that use of the royal image requires permission.

Royal Thai Police Spokesman, Pol Gen Wirchai Songmettha says that while there are no specific laws against such activity, the unpermitted use of any organization’s imagery can be considered illegal, and urged society to join in shunning sellers and producers of the inappropriate merchandise.

The announcement came as Metropolitan Police dispatched a contingent of over 300 volunteers who will be offering assistance to people taking part in the royal funeral proceedings. Deputy Commander of the Metropolitan Police Pol Maj Gen Sompong Chingduang chaired the event to dispatch the volunteers, who will join 267 police, 24 soldiers and 17 municipal workers operating 15 cars and 58 motorcycles during the event to aid citizens.

Pol Maj Gen Sompong indicated that Metropolitan Police 1 and 6 would take the lead in the operations, which will include managing traffic to and from the ceremonial proceedings.