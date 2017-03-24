Police arrest three for selling e-cigarettes

Provincial Police Region 5 cracked down on sellers of illegal electronic cigarettes recently and charged sellers of selling prohibited goods that could cause danger to consumers under the Consumer Act BE 2522.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Jaruk Limsuwan, Commissioner of Investigation Division Provincial Police Region 5 and Pol. Col.W eerachon Boontawee, Deputy Commanders (Investigation) of Provincial Police Region 5 announced the arrest of three suspects at the Region 5 Headquarters. Police arrested Weena Weerawuthikai, age 36 of San Sai, owner of WK Bike located on Rachapakinai Road along with 31 year old Ratchakit Wilertthada of Phitsanulok in his shop in Hang Dong, and 22 year old Tharin Tantiwilai of San Kamphaeng. Police als confiscated e-cigarette paraphernalia.

Before the arrest police made major announcements to media outlets that the selling of the e-cigarette or the liquid via social media would be tracked down. Police obtained search warrants for four houses where they believed the suspects were storing the e-cigarettes before sending them through the mail.