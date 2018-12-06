Police arrest 10 Indian men, 24 Thai women over fake marriage scam

Bangkok – The Immigration Police Bureau have arrested 10 Indian men and 24 Thai women on suspicion of being involved in a scam that used the women’s names in forged marriage licences to extend their stay in Thailand.

The suspects were among 30 Indian men and 30 Thai women wanted in court-issued arrest warrants for forging state documents, using forged documents and filing faulty information to state officials.

Immigration Police Bureau 1 in Bangkok had detected the fake marriages between the men and women, which were falsely documented in order to extend spousal visas for the men, most of whom made a living in Thailand as illegal moneylenders or salesmen for pay-by-installment goods, such as clothing and electrical appliances.

Police said the 30 women allegedly colluded in the wrongdoing by being hired, reportedly for 500 to 5,000 baht each, to register fake marriages and submit false documents to the authorities.

Immigration Police Bureau 1 revoked the men’s visas and secured 60 arrest warrants for the male and female suspects.

They subsequently arrested 10 of the wanted Indians and 24 of their Thai accomplices, and are continuing to look for the 26 fugitives. Police investigators have already presented evidence to revoke the suspects’ faulty marriage licences with the respective district offices.