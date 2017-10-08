PM’s US trip hailed a success

Bangkok – Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan says the Thai Premier’s visit to the United States has strengthened cooperation in all areas.

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s recent visit to the White House, Gen Prawit said Thailand and the United States were able to further strengthen their partnership and 200-year long relationship.

He noted that Gen Prayut’s meeting with President Donald Trump yielded positive outcomes and resulted in mutual cooperation in many respects, such as trade and investment, foreign affairs, and defense.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that the invitation extended by President Trump demonstrated the United States’ readiness to work with the current administration.