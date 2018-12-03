PM’s overseas visits reflect world community’s confidence, says Govt spokesperson

Bangkok – Government Spokesperson Puttipong Punnakanta says the prime minister’s overseas visits are indicative of the world community’s trust and confidence in Thailand.

In response to criticism of PM Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s recent visit to Germany, Puttipong said the premier’s overseas trips mirror the international community’s acceptance and trust in the kingdom and in the current administration.

Prior to Germany, Gen Prayut visited the US, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France at the invitation of their leaders.

He noted that Germany welcomed Thailand’s planned elections and its role in the ASEAN Community, as Thailand is set to take the chairmanship of ASEAN next year.

Puttipong pointed out that one of the government’s main duties is to foster international relations to improve Thailand’s social and economic status.

Thailand and Germany are determined to increase the value of two-way trade to 15 billion euros in the next two years, said Puttipong, adding that Germany will use Thailand as a production base and gateway to China and the rest of Asia.

The two nations are also planning to exchange expertise in research and development, cyber-security, big data, and vocational education.