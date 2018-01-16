PM’s Office encourages residents to utilize services of GCC

Bangkok – The Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office has urged members of the public to send their complaints and suggestions through the administration’s Government Contact Center (GCC).

Sompas Nilapund said the establishment of the center is in line with the government’s policy to address people’s plights, giving them a chance to make themselves heard.

He said that currently there are four channels available for residents to file a complaint through the GCC. They can dial Hotline 1111, mail their complaints to P.O. Box 1111, write electronic mails to www.1111.go.th, and use mobile application ‘PSC 1111’ which is now available on both android and IOS devices.

Sompas said that officials will work around the clock to process people’s complaints.

Residents can also file a complaint themselves at the center inside the Office of the Permanent Secretary, the Prime Minister’s Office on Phitsanulok Road in Dusit district, Bangkok.