PMO minister follows up on government projects in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai – Prime Minister’s Office Minister Kobsak Pootrakul visited Chiang Rai province to follow up on government projects and gather feedback from local communities.

He visited Chiang Saen district of the northern province to oversee the government projects and meet with local villagers and visited Wat Ban San That temple, where he received a welcome from Chiang Rai governor Prajon Prachsakul, government officials and local villagers.

Villagers in Ban San That community have complained over the land ownership issue, along with river bank erosion, forest trespassing, and requests for citizenship for stateless children.

Most residents in Ban San That village have settled down after they had moved from Nakhon Ratchasima province, and have been living in that community for some 50 years.

The PMO minister said he will be reporting these issues to the Prime Minister in order to urgently find solutions to villagers, as the government will be holding its upcoming mobile Cabinet meeting on 14-15 January in Lampang and Chiang Mai to improve livelihood of people in this region, and to address issues with children and youth in border areas, especially drug abuse.

He said Chiang Rai is a highly capable province which will serve as a major national gateway to neighboring countries in terms of border trade and tourism in the future.

Chiang Rai is expected to welcome more tourists after the successful rescue operations of 13 Wild Boar footballers trapped inside Tham Luang cave last year. The increase in the number of tourists will help enhance the province’s tourism and economic capabilities.

The government has been introducing campaigns to help improve villagers’ livelihood and boost grassroots economy, namely welfare card campaign and Pracharat broadband internet network.

The government will also be introducing campaigns promoting education among children and youth, including free tutoring campaign, and a model school campaign in every district.