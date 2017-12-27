PM wishes everyone a happy New Year and safe holidays

Sukhothai – The Prime Minister met the press after a cabinet meeting in Sukhothai province on Tuesday, saying that he paid attention to every voice he heard from local residents and that the government intends to solve the problems of the people.

The mobile cabinet meeting this week was held at the Institute of Physical Education Sukhothai in the northern region. Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha attended his “meet the press” session in the afternoon before returning to Bangkok.

General Prayut said New Year holidays are approaching and he wished Thailand an improvement in every respect. He also sent his best wishes to everyone in the country, and hoped people have safe journeys during the festive period.

Regarding the road accident prevention measures, the prime minister urged motorists to keep their bodies in good shape, and their minds focused on the road. Relevant agencies have set up checkpoints along highways to assist with traffic flow. He also asked those who sit in the back of pickup trucks on road trips to be extra careful.

The prime minister revealed that the Cabinet has discussed several issues during the meeting. Major topics included sustainable ways of water management to prevent floods and droughts, the transportation infrastructure that needs to be better connected, and solutions to poverty and income inequality.

General Prayut also thanked local residents in the mid-north for their smiles and a warm welcome on his visit. He promised to smile more and talk softer.