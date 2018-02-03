PM wants more done to maintain smooth EEC development

Bangkok – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has called for additional effort to successfully develop the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

Gen Prayut said at a recent EEC committee meeting that more effort is needed to ensure local residents have a positive understanding of the EEC development and how its growth will benefit the community.

The premier stressed that people living in the eastern corridor need to be made aware of the importance of regional development to economic growth. He mentioned that many countries have already shown great interest in the EEC, and are considering their involvement through investment.

Gen Prayut urged civil servants from the security and economic arms of the government to work together to ensure the success of the EEC. The draft law governing the economic zone is currently being considered by the National Legislative Assembly.