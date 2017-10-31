PM visits flooded villages in Ang Thong

Ang Thong – Accompanied by Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha visited Ang Thong province on Monday to observe urgent relief operations and the current flood situation in the low-lying central province.

They visited Wiset Chai Chan Tantiwittayaphum School in Wiset Chai Chan district by helicopter before traveling on land to Bang Jak community to get the latest briefing from the provincial governor and deliver relief bags to the flood victims.

They proceeded to the conference hall of Pongpeng community in Pa Mok district to follow up on the flood situation and meet with local villagers.

A total of 4,037 households in 92 villages in five districts of Ang Thong are being currently affected by flooding, which has damaged over 7,000 rai of farmland.

The PM said that Ang Thong is one of 17 provinces that remain inundated. The government has devised a water management plan to help the people affected. He also instructed related agencies to raise understanding among the public and to provide alternative employment, such as fishery work, during periods of flooding.