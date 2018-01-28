PM urges youngsters to value Thai arts and culture

Bangkok – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has called on the young generation to protect and cherish the beautiful arts and traditional culture of Thailand.

In his national televised speech this week, Gen Prayut said 17 artists in total have been inducted into the list of national artists of Thailand and will receive plaques of honor from His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn on National Artist Day, February 24.

An award from His Majesty is the highest honor an artist could ever receive in his or her lifetime, said the prime minister, adding that the recipients will be recognized by the general public as model artists whose creativity and skills have shaped the country’s image while preserving the magnificence and the uniqueness of Thai arts and culture.

Gen Prayut then called on youngsters in Thailand to follow suit in safeguarding the country’s cultural values against outside influences.