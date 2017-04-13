PM urges all Thais to celebrate Songkran traditionally

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Prime Minister has urged all Thais to celebrate Songkran traditionally while safeguarding the nation’s key institutions.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha made the comment after attending religious rites at Government House on the occasion of Songkran 2017. Also participating in the event were Naraporn Chan-o-cha, the premier’s wife, Cabinet members, and high ranking military and government officers.

Gen. Payut has implored Thai citizens to celebrate Songkran traditionally and join hands in protecting the Kingdom’s institutions which include the nation, the religions, and the monarchy. He also vowed to perform his duties to the best of his ability, in order to secure peace and order in the country.

The Prime Minister wished holidaymakers safe travels and asked them to help prevent accidents during this festive season.