PM thanks Thais for celebrating Songkran in traditional style

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has thanked the Thai people for preserving cultural values during the annual Songkran Water Festival.

Addressing the nation this week, PM Gen Prayut expressed his appreciation to Thais and foreign visitors for celebrating the world’s biggest water festival in a polite and traditional way, saying he was glad to see many revelers including foreigners dressed in Thai traditional costumes and taking part in the festivities.

The prime minister was referring to an international Songkran beauty pageant in Pathum Thani province. The beauty competition was taken part in by diplomats from 17 nations.

The Prime Minister said the occasion was celebrated not only in Thailand, but in many cities around the world including Los Angeles, Hamburg, and Sydney, along with parades and fun activities.

Gen Prayut then thanked the security agencies that had worked day and night to provide safety and emergency services during the festive holiday.

The traditional Thai New Year or Songkran is celebrated between April 13th and 15th.