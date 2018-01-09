PM tells reporters to quiz cardboard mock-up

Bangkok (AP) — The Prime Minister evaded journalists’ questions on Monday by bringing out a life-sized cardboard cutout of himself and telling reporters to quiz it instead of him.

General Prayuth Chan-ocha then turned on his heel and walked off, leaving the mock-up behind, to bemused looks and awkward laughter from the Government House press pack.

The PM had briefly spoken to the media after attending an event promoting the upcoming Children’s Day, but deployed his dodging tactic before anyone could ask him about a number of pressing political issues.

“If you want to ask any questions on politics or conflict,” he said, “ask this guy.”

It isn’t the first time the Prime Minister has dumbfounded the media. In the past he has fondled the ear of a sound technician for several minutes during an impromptu news conference, flung a banana peel at cameramen, and threatened, with gruff humor, to execute any journalist who did not “report the truth” about the government.