PM: Sustainable Thai Idealism initiative not designed to gain popularity

Bangkok – In response to the Pheu Thai Party’s allegation that the current administration is taking advantage of political parties, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said parties shouldn’t pay too much attention to who has an advantage over whom, because in the end the people will be the ones to decide which party gets to be the next elected government.

He stressed that the Pracharat campaign and the Thai Niyom Yang Yuen initiative were ‘not’ meant to build popularity with the public, nor were they designed to rally support for the current administration ahead of the general election, adding that the sole purpose of the approach is to lift the well-being of Thai people.

Gen Prayut claimed that he has yet to think about his future in politics as he is focused on his duties as prime minister for the time being.