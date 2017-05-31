PM suggests use of comprehensive solutions to Bangkok flooding

BANGKOK, 30 May 2017 – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has remarked that sustainable solutions to flooding in Bangkok must be carried out as a whole, following the flooding conditions that affected two flights on Tuesday morning.

The PM said he believed the government will be able to handle flooding in the capital city if the rainfall is not abnormally high. He stressed that there must be water management in the northern, central and southern regions to prevent flooding in Bangkok as well as the western and eastern parts of the Chao Phraya river.

As for flood-prone areas, particularly wetlands, the premier said all provinces have plans and budget for flood prevention and pledged financial support for them to enhance their capability to tackle inundation.

The heavy rains on Tuesday morning submerged in 10-15 centimeters of water, resulting in the two domestic flight delays at Don Mueang airport. However, the airport’s general manager Phet Chan-charoen has affirmed that the airport has the capability to drain 10-15 centimeters of water within 15 minutes. Don Mueang airport has prepared for heavy rains by installing 12 water pumping stations and there are two others belonging to the air force. The stations have the combined capacity to pump out water of 75,340 cubic meters/hour, said Mr. Phet.