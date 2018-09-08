PM says there will be no cabinet reshuffle

Bangkok, 6th August 2018 – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and other members of the cabinet have insisted there will be no cabinet reshuffle as rumored.

Gen Prayut said the Cabinet would not be reshuffled while Deputy Prime Minister Gen Chatchai Sarikulya claimed the premier himself had never discussed the matter with him.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam also denied the cabinet reshuffle rumor and other rumors that claim cabinet members are planning to enter politics.

Despite a possibility that the organic laws on the election of MPs and Senators will be published in the Royal Gazette next week, Wissanu urged political parties to wait until the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) withdraws its ban on political activities.

The Deputy Prime Minister also urged the Election Commission of Thailand (EC) to consider scheduling local elections 90 days after the general election.

Meanwhile, the first vice president of the National Legislative Assembly (NLA), Surachai Liengboonlertchai, said today that if the government whip submitted a draft law on local elections to the NLA by next week, it would be deliberated and approved no later than December this year.