PM says ‘there will be a general election’

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha insists that a general election will take place according to the country’s roadmap, adding that a cabinet reshuffle is unnecessary at the moment.

Gen. Prayut, who is also head of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) said ministers and deputy ministers have been working to the best of their abilities and that he is content with their performance.

When asked about the appointment of a new chief adviser to the Ministry of Defense, he said the appointment was not meant to reciprocate or return a favor, nor was the position lobbied for by Gen. Prem Tinsulanonda, the President of the Privy Council of Thailand.

The recruitment process went through a thorough and careful deliberation by what he called “the five tigers”. The five tigers refer to five generals of the Thai army.

He then called on the public to be cautious when consuming new information as it could be misguided, while confirming that a general election will be staged in due course.