PM says he loves his brother but cannot help

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha said on Tuesday that he loves his younger brother, Defence Permanent Secretary General Preecha, but he could not offer him any help and would not interfere with any investigations into the controversies implicating his brother’s son and wife.

Even if General Preecha is his younger brother, the prime minister made clear that he would not meddle with any investigation to be launched by the National Anti-Corruption Commission or any state agencies into the allegations against General Preecha’s wife over a weir project in Chiang Mai and his son over some construction projects with the military.

He admitted that he was totally unaware of a report that the company of General Preecha’s son, which won the construction projects, has an address of an army barrack.

Asked by the media whether he has trust in the NACC if Gen Preecha is to be investigated by the corruption watchdog, the prime minister hit back, retorting whether the media has any confidence in the justice system. Then he suggested the media to live somewhere else if they do not trust the judicial process.

The prime minister said he had nothing to do with all the controversies surrounding General Preecha’s family and the media should not link him merely because of his relationship with his brother.

He hit back at political activist Srisuwan Janya and Pheu Thai former MP Ruangkrai Leekitwattana who urged the NACC to investigate General Preecha and his family, saying that he might order a probe into the two individuals to find out whether they have any decent jobs and from where they have earned their incomes.