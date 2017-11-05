PM says government can handle flooding

Bangkok – The Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, said the government has plans to handle all flood-related problems, and urged people in flood-hit areas to follow the government’s instructions.

Gen. Prayut traveled to the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Friday and had talks with flood-affected people at the Pak Phanang River Basin Development Center.

The Prime Minister assured residents that the government has a systematic approach to handling floods, despite the massive amount of water. He insisted that flooding will not pose a risk to the important economic areas of the province, but people living outside the water barriers may be affected.

He thanked the owners of 12 water retention areas. He told the locals in Nakhon Si Thammarat to brace for more heavy rain, follow the government’s instructions, and monitor the water situation updates from state agencies.

The Prime Minister also visited a local market and observed an exhibition, before attending another meeting with 15 provincial governors and relevant officials to discuss ways to address the flood situation.