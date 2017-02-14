PM satisfied with Pattaya – Hua Hin ferry boat service

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has voiced satisfaction with a ferry boat service across the Gulf of Thailand and ordered the Ministry of Transport to promote it.

Government Spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd revealed Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is satisfied with the Pattaya – Hua Hin ferry service, connecting the east and the west coast of the Gulf of Thailand, which was officially opened to the general public yesterday.

Lt Gen Sansern said the Prime Minister has thanked the Ministry of Transport and related agencies who worked to push forward the project, which cuts travel time between Pattaya and Hua Hin by half and fosters development in new areas, potentially yielding 4 billion baht in revenue per year. He added the Prime Minister has urged the Ministry of Transport to work with other agencies such as the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to promote the service. He also asked for feasibility studies into more routes such as Bang Pu – Hua Hin and Bang Pu – Pattaya.

The spokesman noted the service received positive feedback during its trial run from January 1-15. The Royal One ferry serving the route is a double decker ferry with 286 economy class seats, 33 business class seats, and 2 VIP rooms with 8 seats in each room. The service is available twice daily. For more information, the ferry’s customer relations center can be reached at 038 488 999.