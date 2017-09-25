PM: Roadmap doesn’t prolong NCPO’s power

Bangkok – The prime minister has reiterated that the country’s reform roadmap does not prolong military control at the expense of political parties or democracy.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has given an assurance that the current administration and the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) have no interest in perpetuating military rule in Thai politics, nor does the 3-phase roadmap allow the military to cling to power for years to come.

He said the government is trying to build trust with the international community through partnerships and diplomatic ties, while calling on the general public to help foster unity and reconciliation in the country as well as ensure a peaceful atmosphere, during the period leading up to the next general election.

Thailand is awaiting 10 organic laws to be promulgated after which the exact date of the general election can be determined. At this preliminary stage, the election is expected to take place late next year.