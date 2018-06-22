PM receives strong support during UK visit

London – During his first trip to the United Kingdom in four years, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha met British Prime Minister Theresa May, invited leading British entrepreneurs to invest in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and received strong support from Thais residing in London, who delivered flowers to his hotel.

Thais residing in the UK gathered at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Wednesday to welcome Gen Prayut, voicing their support for his work. The PM thanked the gathering for their warm welcome and urged them to stay aware of happenings in Thailand and to protect it from ill-wishers.

In his meeting with UK PM Theresa May, Gen Prayut emphasized Thailand’s readiness to trade with the European nation and received news that the UK government intends to increase credit lines for British SMEs interested in investing in the EEC. The Thai leader ended the meeting by assuring his counterpart that Thailand will hold a general election early next year.

Deputy Spokesperson for the Thai Prime Minister’s Office, Lt Gen Weerachon Sukontapatipak, explained that Gen Prayut’s visits to the United Kingdom and France are crucial as Thailand is undergoing many changes, both in terms of reform and economic development, and must ensure international confidence. He indicated roadshows for the EEC are to be organized to promote Thailand’s development as an investment destination.

On Thursday the Thai PM was joined by Thai private businesses taking part in the Transforming Thailand event, showcasing the Kingdom’s business vision to the UK’s private sector and later he engaged in signing ceremonies between Thai and British energy businesses.