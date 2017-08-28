PM Prayut to visit Sa Kaeo to inspect on border crossing operation

BANGKOK– The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Sa Kaeo Province to inspect the province’s border crossing operation.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha will lead a team of officials on an inspection tour in Sa Kaeo Province on August 28, when he will receive a briefing on efforts to tackle counterfeit branding and piracy as well as issues related to foreign workers.

The PM also plans to get first-hand information on how officers at the Sa Kaeo immigration office perform their jobs.

Later, he will present land rental agreements, home models and production tools to representatives of local cooperatives before visiting residents and others in Khok Sung District.

Ahead of the PM’s visit, Sa Kaeo Governor Klanarong Pongcharoen traveled to Khok Sung District to make sure all preparations are ready for Gen. Prayut’s trip.