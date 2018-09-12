PM Prayut stresses commitment to solve labour shortage in fishery sector

Bangkok, 9th September 2018 – The Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has stressed the government’s commitment to address labor shortage in the fishery industry, advising employers to register their migrant workers at one-stop service (OSS) centers in time.

According to the Government Spokesman, Lt .Gen. Sansern Kaewkamnerd, Prime Minister Prayut said the government is giving high priority on this issue, as Thailand is one of the world’s biggest seafood manufacturers.

The fishery sector is currently in shortage of 53,000 workers. The government is seeking to employ immigrant workers to help fill this vacancy by extending the work permit for existing workers, importing more workers from neighboring countries, and allowing other workers to transfer to fisheries.

Some 11,000 workers who are authorized to work in fisheries and whose work permit will expire on September 30th, 2018 will be allowed to have their permit extended for two more years, until September 30th, 2020. These workers will have to report themselves at OSS centers in 22 seaside provinces by September 30th, 2018.

On the import of workers from neighboring countries, the Myanmar authorities have agreed to send 40,000 workers to Thailand in November 2018. The Thai authorities will be performing health check-up, visa issuance, and registration services at Ranong OSS center. Other workers holding a valid passport, temporary passport, identification document, will be allowed to stay in Thailand for one year to work in fisheries.

The Prime Minister has instructed the ministry of labour to encourage employers and fishery business owners to take their migrant workers to contact OSS centers in timely manner, and to process these tasks in keeping with international standards.