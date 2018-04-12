PM Prayut still undecided about future in politics

Bangkok – The Prime Minister remains undecided about a future in politics.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha said Tuesday that he has learnt about Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak’s plan to form a new political party although he has not been formally informed nor invited to join this new organization or indeed other parties.

Gen. Prayut stated that he therefore, can’t decide his political future, which must take into consideration all factors, such as the appropriateness and which decision will really benefit the country.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Constitution Drafting Commission Meechai Ruchuphan said that it is every political party’s right to declare their support for Gen. Prayut as an outsider prime minister at the next election.

But, chairman of the Election Commission of Thailand, Supachai Somcharoen, declined to comment on the discussion of the formation of a political party inside Government House and support for Gen. Prayut as both are an individual’s legal right.