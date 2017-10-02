PM Prayut to meet President Trump this week

Bangkok – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has traveled to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump.

President Trump issued the invitation during a telephone talk with the Thai Premier on April 30 this year. Gen Prayut left Thailand on Saturday and will be back on October 5.

During the meeting, the leaders will discuss a wide range of topics including security, trade and investment. They will also touch on important issues and events happening around the world.

In addition, Gen Prayut will meet with representatives of the US-ASEAN Business Council and American investors.

Those accompanying the Thai prime minister are DPM Somkid Jatusripitak, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda, Commerce Minister Apiradi Tantraporn, and Deputy Defense Minister Gen Udomdej Sitabutr.

The United States and Thailand established relations in 1818 and signed a Treaty of Amity and Commerce in 1833, formalizing diplomatic relations. The United States’ links with Thailand go beyond a bilateral relationship to have an impact on the broader region. The partnership spans the areas of public health, trade, science and technology, wildlife trafficking, education, cultural exchange, law enforcement, and security cooperation.