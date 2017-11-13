PM Prayut asks for public confidence in government

Bangkok – The Prime Minister has asked the public to have more faith in the government and all it is doing for the country.

The spokesman of the Prime Minister’s Office, Lt. Gen. Sunsern Kaewkumnerd, said that the government has been informed of a continued improvement in the economic situation, revealed in research by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce showing the Thai consumer confidence index has risen for the sixth consecutive month in October to 65.1.

The UTCC report also shows that the future Thai consumer confidence index, which gauges sentiment over the next three months, also rose to 80.8 in October, he said.

Lt. Gen. Sunsern stated that improving indices have indicated that recovery is underway in consumer spending, job opportunities, tourism spending and investment, partly due to ongoing export growth, the government’s public welfare card project, and falling retail fuel prices

He added that Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has passed along his message to the people of Thailand, in which he promised that the government will do everything possible to improve the economy of Thailand and to tackle economic problems of Thais in general.

According to the PM’s message, the local economy has been improving constantly, from a growth rate of 0.8% in 2014 to 3.2% in 2016 and 3.7% in the second quarter of 2017 while the government hopes this year’s growth rate will end at 3.8%.

Gen. Prayut has also confirmed that the government’s economic policies won’t change despite the Cabinet reshuffle, while asking the public to have confidence in the current administration, said Lt. Gen. Sunsern.