PM praises Thai people for their good spirit in helping flood victims

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has praised the Thai people for not abandoning their fellow countrymen in time of crisis like the current flooding in southern provinces, government spokesman Lt-Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd told the media on Sunday.

The spirit of helping those in distress has manifested in the way that many people having volunteered to help the officials engaged in relief operations while others having donated relief materials to the flood victims through several agencies, said the spokesman.

However, he said the prime minister would like donors to donate materials which are needed by flood victims – materials which are not perishable or which are useful such as machine or hand tools which can be used in post-flood house repairs.

Lt-Gen Sansern all the flood-affected provinces have been closely coordinating with the public disasters prevention and mitigation forward commands in looking after flood victims.

The Interior Ministry, meanwhile, has coordinated with the Comptroller-General’s Department to increase the reserve fund of 50 million baht for each of the nine flood-affected provinces so that they can be disbursed quickly to meet the needs without having to go through too many redtapes.