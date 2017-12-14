PM praises EU’s decision to resume political contact with Thailand

Bangkok – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has informed the Cabinet of the EU’s decision to resume political contacts at all levels with Thailand and urged everyone to help move the country forward.

The PM lauded the EU’s decision, saying that the Thai government has been explaining its plans for the country and national strategies to the EU. The resolution shows that the EU understands the government’s determination to work on solving problems for the country throughout the past three years in office, said the PM.

Meanwhile, Thai Foreign Affairs Minister, Don Pramudwinai said the EU’s decision to resume political contacts with Thailand will advance official contacts at all levels, especially communication between leaders. The decision will also help increase investor confidence.

The minister also expressed his belief that Thailand and the EU will come to a better understanding within the coming twelve months.

On December 11, the EU announced that it would pursue gradual political re-engagement and called for the urgent restoration of the democratic process in Thailand. The EU will most likely explore with Thailand the possibility of resuming talks on an EU-Thailand Free Trade Agreement.