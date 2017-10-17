PM praises Bodyslam singer for charity run

Bangkok –Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has congratulated Athiwara Khongmalai, or Toon, the lead singer of the “Bodyslam” band, for his campaign to raise funds to help 11 hospitals nationwide through his charity run during November – December 2017. He wished him success in achieving his goal and thanked him for his good intentions towards the country.

Athiwara will start his 55-day route on November 1 in Yala province and plans to finish in Mae Sai district of the northernmost Chiang Rai province on December 25. The route will be total some 2,191km.

The PM said the activity is constructive, pointing out that people can do good voluntarily, and expressed his belief that most Thai people support the cause, inviting them to step up and do good for society.

The Prime Minister addressed criticism on social media, which claims faulty budget management by the government is forcing a civilian to raise money, by saying that this is a personal opinion, but the government’s duty is to govern and manage the country in every way, be it security, the economy or society as a whole, making it impossible for the government to allocate budget only to a specific area.