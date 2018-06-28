PM pleased with visits to UK and France

Bangkok – The Prime Minister says his visits to the United Kingdom and France this month have strengthened bonds between Thailand and the two European nations.

PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha said that, during the visits, he and his entourage persuaded British and French business leaders to invest in Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor.

Regarding the purchase of the Theos 2 satellite, General Prayut underlined that the process is transparent and traceable and pointed out that the current satellite will soon be decommissioned and need to be replaced.

The Prime Minister further stressed that Thailand needs assistance from powerful economies in bringing in technologies to the kingdom. General Prayut has also invited both British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the next ASEAN summit in 2019. President Macron has already accepted the invitation.

Next year, Thailand will assume the ASEAN chairmanship from Singapore.