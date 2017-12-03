PM pleased with Bangkok retaining title of world’s most visited city

Bangkok – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has congratulated Bangkok and its citizens after the Thai capital city was ranked the top city for the second consecutive year on the Mastercard Global Destinations Cities Index 2017 (MGDCI).

He encouraged Bangkok to maintain its popularity among all travelers, provide them with safety and ensure that they will not be exploited.

The Mastercard Index ranked Bangkok the world’s most-visited city with 19.41-million visitors last year. Bangkok was also ranked fifth in international overnight visitors’ spending, totaling 14.08 billion US dollars. Leisure was the main purpose given for visitors traveling to the city.

Bangkok has also been selected by Manchester City Football Club to compete for a 400,000 pound fund project for constructing a football stadium in a large city to attract youths to play football and help reduce social problems.