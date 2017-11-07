PM orders urgent survey of damage to help flood-stricken people

Bangkok – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed all provinces to ensure that flood-affected people receive assistance from the government and also provide aid after the floods subside.

Government Spokesman Lt.Gen.Sansern Kaewkamnerd said the PM has acknowledged the latest water situation report which said that the Royal Irrigation Department lowered a water discharge rate of Chao Phraya Dam. As a result, the water levels in Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong and Ayutthaya provinces started to decrease. The department installed water jets at the Tha Chin and Chao Phraya estuaries and pumped water out of the fields into irrigation areas, he said.

The spokesman stated further that the PM expressed his concerns for people affected by the current widespread flooding. He instructed the Ministry of Interior to ask each of the affected provinces to thoroughly survey the damage and reassure people that the government will not abandon them.