PM orders upkeep of surveillance cameras

BANGKOK – The government has assured all agencies have sufficient budget for the maintenance of their surveillance cameras and has launched a survey of their working conditions to be completed this month in the interest of public safety.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered that all state agencies that operate surveillance cameras report on the conditions of the units within this month and perform any needed maintenance or replacements so that they are ready for use when needed.

Government officials have indicated that each agency has a sufficient budget for the maintenance of its cameras and other related equipment. The assertion came as a rebuttal to some media reports that agencies were requesting additional budget for the work.

Gen Prayut’s order followed an expression of concern for the safety of citizens and their property. He said he will be prioritizing surveillance cameras as they are an effective deterrent against crimes and also allow for events to be studied or investigated. Footage from the cameras is also useful in the trial of criminals as they provide needed evidence.