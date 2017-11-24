PM orders transparent investigation into cadet’s death

Bangkok – The Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has expressed condolences to the family of a cadet who died at the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School (AFAPS), asking relevant parties to clearly examine the cause of death.

Phakhapong Tanyakan, a first-year student at the AFAPS, died under what his family members consider suspicious circumstances. They also have questions about the autopsy procedure.

Gen. Prayut said he was sad to hear about Phakhapong’s death, as he is an AFAPS alumni. If the family have concerns about what they claim were irregularities in the student’s death, the doctor can reveal the results of the autopsy.

The Prime Minister said that if any investigation shows Phakhapong did not die of natural causes, those responsible for his death will face severe penalties.