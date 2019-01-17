PM orders state agencies to end Bangkok air pollution

Bangkok –Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has asked related agencies to mitigate the impact of air pollution in Bangkok while encouraging members of the public to wear a face mask when outdoors.

Expressing concerns over the ongoing air pollution in the capital city, Gen Prayut has instructed all responsible units to spray water and humidify the air to curb particulate matter under 2.5 micrograms per cubic meter or PM 2.5.

He also asked local officers to educate people in their respective areas about the situation and ask them to wear a mask for outdoor activities.

On Monday, The National Council for Peace and Order called for cooperation between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Ministry of Interior, the Thai Armed Forces and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation to draft short and long term plans to tackle air pollution in the capital.

Meanwhile, Pol Lt-Gen Piya Uthayo, assistant to the national police chief and spokesperson of the Royal Thai Police, said the police are willing to support the air quality control operation such as cracking down on vehicles emitting black smoke.