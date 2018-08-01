PM orders preparations for flooding nationwide

Bangkok – Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has coordinated with 59 provinces in anticipation of heavy rains over the next one to two days with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha instructing all provinces to integrate aid measures urgently and asking citizens to stay aware of the situation while avoiding unfounded rumors on social media.

The PM voiced concern for citizens being affected by flooding following several consecutive days of heavy rain. He acknowledged reports of rising waters in the northeast and other regions and that both transport and farming are now being impacted. The Premier has pressed provincial governors, via the Ministry of Interior, to work with other agencies to provide aid where needed and to survey any damage so compensation can be provided.

The DDPM is coordinating with provinces nationwide, comprising 17 in the north, 20 in the northeast, eight in the central and 14 in the southern region, calling on them to prepare for situations that may arise from stormy conditions. They have been told to set water levels appropriately and to inspect reservoirs, dams and communities along slopes. They are to prepare rapid response teams and equipment for handling flood conditions.

Citizens who face flooding are urged to contact their local DDPM office or its 24 hour hotline 1784.