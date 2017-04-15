PM orders authorities to release causes of Songkran accidents

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Prime Minister has ordered relevant authorities to deliver accident reports that include their causes to encourage people to change their behavior accordingly.

Government Spokesperson Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd, disclosed today that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha had instructed the Ministry of the Interior, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the Royal Thai Police, and the Royal Thai Army to adjust their methods of data collection when preparing accident reports during the Songkran Water Festival and other major events. He asked that their reports focus on the causes of the accidents rather than the number of collisions, deaths, and injuries, which he believes are not constructive.

The Prime Minister reiterated that it is necessary to report the cause of each accident and the frequency of each cause. The government has asked for cooperation from related foundations, organizations, institutions and various research centers. All parties have been urged to raise awareness among the public regarding safe driving and riding behavior.

In addition, the Prime Minister has instructed police, military and administrative officers at various checkpoints throughout the country to regularly approach vehicles, drivers, and passengers exhibiting risky behavior and provide them with advice to prevent accidents.

During the so-called seven dangerous days from April 11th-17th, it was found that drunk driving caused the most accidents, followed by speeding. Meanwhile, officials also found that most accidents involved motorcycles. A large number of the accidents also involved people who did not wear crash helmets, fasten their seat belts, or possess a driver’s license.