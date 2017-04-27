PM opens WTTC 2017 Global Summit

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Thai Prime Minister has presided over the opening ceremony of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) 2017 Global Summit, during which he invited more tourism investment from overseas.

Following his return from Bahrain, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has proceeded to the Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Center at Central World to kick off the WTTC 2017 Global Summit. During the ceremony, he was joined by Minister of Tourism and Sports Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, WTTC Chairman Gerald Lawless and Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Taleb Rifai.

As part of his address, Gen Prayut persuaded foreign investors and CEOs to develop a new perception towards Thailand, pointing out that the country’s tourism sector still has room to grow and can accommodate more investment.

Scheduled for today and tomorrow, the WTTC Global Summit will cover several seminars under various topics, including “Altered State – Has Globalization Had Its Day?”, “Travel and Tourism in a Changing World”, “China – Taking the Long View” and “Freedom to Travel – Can ASEAN Countries Lead the Way?”.

More information on this event is available on the website www.wttc.org.