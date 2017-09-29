PM officiates Thai National Flag Day

Bangkok – The Prime Minister of Thailand attended the first Thai National Flag Day event at Government House in Bangkok, marking the centennial anniversary of the Thai national flag bestowed upon the nation by His Majesty King Rama VI.

On Thursday morning, PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha, members of the cabinet and other high-ranking officials sang the national anthem to celebrate the occasion.

During the event, orchestra bands from the four military branches performed in front of Government House, with officials chanting in the background.

Gen Prayut later chaired the opening of an exhibition portraying the history of the Thai national flag at Santi Maitri Building.

The cabinet in July agreed to declare September 28th as “Thai National Flag Day.”

Provinces across the country also held ceremonies to celebrate the day and honor His Majesty King Rama VI.