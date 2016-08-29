PM has no intention of staying in office

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has called on all sectors of society to work towards reform, adopt change and be united, while reiterating that the present government has no intention of staying in office.

The prime minister said the military would not manipulate the situation to allow anyone including himself to stay in power. The country is going through a transition to achieve reform which is crucial he said, adding that every sector of society must lend a helping hand to make the nation thrive and prosper.

As for the Constitution Drafting Commission’s interpretation of the referendum’s secondary question, the prime minister said the final decision belongs to the drafting team and the Constitutional Court while calling on everyone to refrain from passing judgment on the charter.