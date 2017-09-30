PM: No fears over nations top banks

Bangkok – The Prime Minister gave assurances Friday that five of the nation’s top banks offered special risk management measures are still stable and only received the measures to ensure stringent control.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has acknowledged that the Bank of Thailand’s announcement that Krung Thai Bank, Kasikorn Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, Bangkok Bangkok and Ayuthaya Bank are now subject to special regulations has been a cause of public concern but explained that the measures are only to further strengthen their stability and bolster foreign confidence in the performance of Thai financial institutions. He assured the public that all five banks are stable with reserves two to three times beyond the minimum requirement.

The PM asked that citizens be confident in the banks and continue to engage in normal financial activity, noting the country recently rose in worldwide economic competition rankings.