PM meets Chinese president on sidelines of G20 summit

The Prime Minister has met with China’s president on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit now taking place in Hangzhou in the People’s Republic of China.

Prime Minister’s Office Deputy Spokesperson Col Weerachon Sukhontapatipak reported on the bilateral discussion between Prime Minister Gen Prayuth Chan-ocha and Chinese president Xi Jinping, making known the Thai premier started their meeting by congratulating the Chinese leader on his hosting of the G20 Summit.

The prime minister affirmed to the president that he wanted Thailand and China to continue to work together and cooperate on meeting their mutual challenges as well as to achieve the shared objectives of China and ASEAN. The Chinese president responded by assuring that China has given great importance to developing its relations with Thailand and strategic partnerships.

Gen Prayuth thanked the president for inviting Thailand to the summit as the current chair of the Group of 77 developing nations (G77), stating that China’s desire to bring together the G20 and G77 indicates vision. He relayed thanks through the president to the people of China for their frequent visits to Thailand and assured them they would be well cared for while in the Kingdom.

President Xi ended the meeting by assuring that his government is ready to work with Thailand on a Thai-China rail system despite minor delays.