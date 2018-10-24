PM leads official ceremony for Chulalongkorn Memorial Day

Bangkok – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha led government officials and representatives of private firm and members of the public in an alms-offering ceremony for 570 Buddhist monks to mark King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day on Tuesday, commemorating the passing of King Chulalongkorn or King Rama V.

Donated items will be given to shelters of underprivileged persons under the supervision of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

The alms-offering ritual was followed by a wreath laying and homage paying ceremony before the statue of King Chulalongkorn the Great at Royal Plaza in front of Dusit Palace in Bangkok. The ceremony was joined by members of the armed forces and students from various educational institutions.

Later in the evening, a candle-lit ceremony was held at Sanam Luang to show Thai people’s appreciation for the great monarch.