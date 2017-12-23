PM joins groundbreaking ceremony for Thailand’s first high-speed rail link

Nakorn Ratchasima – Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Thailand’s first high-speed rail line on Thursday.

The Thai and Chinese governments have joined forces in inaugurating the construction of the high speed line that will stretch from Bangkok to Nong Khai on the Laos border. The first section will concentrate on building a line from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima, including six stations.

The launch heralds a new era of railway technology in Thailand. The Northeast high-speed line is one section of the One Belt One Road project, which will connect Thailand with China and other countries. Moreover, this railway construction will see Thailand become the transport and logistic hub of the region. It will help raise people’s incomes and strengthen the national economy.

The PM said that Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations are long established and both countries have expanded bilateral cooperation in many ways. The high-speed train is another project that shows the strong ties and he hopes both countries will further tighten their cooperation in the future.